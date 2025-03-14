Missing Darren Orme: police searching for Latics fan appeal for dashcam footage
The 54-year-old has not been seen since the evening of Wednesday, March 5 and police and members of the public have been looking for him since.
Dozens of people turned out on Sunday for a search organised by WAFC Travel and Supporters Club and The Brickmakers Arms pub, on Woodhouse Lane.
A group named Lancashire Technical Search and Rescue will also hold a search at 10.30am on Saturday.
New Wigan Athletic head coach Ryan Lowe also kicked off his first press conference with an appeal to bring Darren home, while both the Latics and Warriors squads have shown their support for the search by being pictured holding a banner including all relevant details
Now officers are appealing for anyone with a dashcam driving along Scot Lane Close to the junction of Woodhouse Lane on March 5 between 8.45pm and 9pm to get in touch.