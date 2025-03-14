Wigan police have issued an appeal for dashcam footage as officers continue to search for popular Latics fan Darren Orme.

The 54-year-old has not been seen since the evening of Wednesday, March 5 and police and members of the public have been looking for him since.

Dozens of people turned out on Sunday for a search organised by WAFC Travel and Supporters Club and The Brickmakers Arms pub, on Woodhouse Lane.

Darren Orme was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, March 5

A group named Lancashire Technical Search and Rescue will also hold a search at 10.30am on Saturday.

New Wigan Athletic head coach Ryan Lowe also kicked off his first press conference with an appeal to bring Darren home, while both the Latics and Warriors squads have shown their support for the search by being pictured holding a banner including all relevant details

Now officers are appealing for anyone with a dashcam driving along Scot Lane Close to the junction of Woodhouse Lane on March 5 between 8.45pm and 9pm to get in touch.

Anyone with footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 2423 of 06/03/25.