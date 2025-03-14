A pensioner has been taken to hospital after fears were raised for his safety.

Emergency services responded to concerns for welfare near Randall’s Corner, Miles Lane in Appley Bridge at 8.40am on Friday March 14.

Locals reported seeing fire engines, ambulance and police cars in the area.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson confirmed later that a man in his 70s has been taken to hospital.

It is unknown if he had sustained any injuries.