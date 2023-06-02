Missing man's body found at Wigan beauty spot - inquest expected next week
A 35-year-old man whose disappearance sparked a major search has been found dead at a Wigan beauty spot.
By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
It is expected that an inquest will open into the death of James Hardie next week.
He was last sighted on Ormskirk Road at around 9pm on Friday May 26, and officers issued an appeal as concerns grew for his safety.
Mr Hardie’s body was found, it has since emerged, on Sunday afternoon after emergency services and Bolton Mountain Rescue Team were mobilsed to Scotman’s Flash south of Wigan town centre.
Official identification has since taken place and the details have been passed on to the coroner although an inquest is likely open next week at the earliesst.