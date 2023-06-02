Two arrests made by police investigating violent dog attack in Wigan
Emergency services were called to reports of a dog that was “dangerously out of control” at a house on Thomas Street, Hindley Green, at 11.30pm on Monday, May 8.
A man and a woman were taken to hospital with what was described at the time as “serious and potentially life-changing injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening”.
Police have been continuing to investigate the incident and have now confirmed two people were arrested.
A police spokesman said: “Two people were arrested in connection with this incident and have since been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.
"The dog was seized by officers and is currently secure.”
The breed of the dog has not been revealed, but police confirmed the animal had not been killed.
This was one a series of dog attacks in the borough in recent weeks.
A council binman is believed to have been attacked by three large American bullmastiffs while doing his rounds in Bamfurlong in March.
And dad-of-five Jonathan Hogg, 37, died on Friday, May 19 after being mauled by an out-of-control dog – believed to be an American Bully XL – on Westleigh Lane, Leigh.
Police seized 15 dogs and items worth £37,500 during their investigation.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog causing injury resulting in death and a 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering. They were both bailed as the investigation continues.