A man and a woman were taken to hospital with what was described at the time as “serious and potentially life-changing injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening”.

The dog was "dangerously out of control" at a property on Thomas Street, Hindley Green

Police have been continuing to investigate the incident and have now confirmed two people were arrested.

A police spokesman said: “Two people were arrested in connection with this incident and have since been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.

"The dog was seized by officers and is currently secure.”

The breed of the dog has not been revealed, but police confirmed the animal had not been killed.

This was one a series of dog attacks in the borough in recent weeks.

Police seized 15 dogs and items worth £37,500 during their investigation.