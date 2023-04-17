News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
3 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
3 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
4 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
4 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
4 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Missing schoolgirl found safe and well

A schoolgirl who had been missing since Saturday evening has been found, her family has confirmed.

By Sian Jones
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:09 BST

Sophie Scawthorn had been last seen at her home address between Mossy Lea and Wrightington Bar, Wrightington at around 7pm on April 15.

Read More
Woman injured in crash between two cars on Wigan main road
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police issued appeals asking for the public’s help in finding the 15-year-old after they became “extremely concerned” for her welfare.

Sophie ScawthornSophie Scawthorn
Sophie Scawthorn
Most Popular

After being missing for nearly 48 hours, Sophie’s auntie Louise updated her Facebook status to say she had been found and thanked the public for their support.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “Earlier today we asked for your help locating a teenager who had gone missing from home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The 15-year-old girl, from Wrightington, has now been located.

“Many thanks for all your help/shares of this appeal.”

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceFacebook