Sophie Scawthorn had been last seen at her home address between Mossy Lea and Wrightington Bar, Wrightington at around 7pm on April 15.

Lancashire Police issued appeals asking for the public’s help in finding the 15-year-old after they became “extremely concerned” for her welfare.

After being missing for nearly 48 hours, Sophie’s auntie Louise updated her Facebook status to say she had been found and thanked the public for their support.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “Earlier today we asked for your help locating a teenager who had gone missing from home.

“The 15-year-old girl, from Wrightington, has now been located.