Standish community forum committee erected a monument to honour Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.

It was unveiled by the Queen’s representative, Deputy Lieutenant for Greater Manchester Martin Ainscough, along with his wife Judith, Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan and her consort Coun Clive Morgan.

The committee wanted to mark the platinum jubilee and create something which would stand in the community for all to see in years to come.

The project was partially funded by a legacy left by Keith Douglas, to be used solely for heritage projects, along with funding from Wigan Council’s brighter borough scheme.

Stonemason Frank Jack Ashurst helped with its design and assembly, while the SEP Group performed a free CAT scan as a contribution towards the project.

The committee members who organised it were: chairman Graham Wilcock (now deceased), deputy chairman Adam Marsh, treasurer Neil Whittingham, secretary Judith Atherton and project manager Ray Whittingham.

Coun Whittingham said: “The project was partially funded by a most generous legacy from the late Keith Douglas, to be used for heritage projects only, and we couldn’t think of a more fitting tribute as Keith had previously met the Queen and Prince William.

“Funding also came from myself, Adam Marsh and Judith Atherton through the brighter borough funding scheme.