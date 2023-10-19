More homes approved for massive waterside affordable housing development in Wigan borough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The site of the former Flex Fitness gym, on West Bridgewater Street, Leigh, will be transformed into six homes and four apartments.

MCI Developments Ltd will demolish the old Bridgewater Gym and replace it by erecting five two-bedroom houses, one three-bedroom house and a building containing four flats.

Waterside Point housing development in Leigh

This new development will be added to the Waterside Point development of 226 homes, which is currently under construction just south of Leigh town centre.

Registered social landlord Your Housing Group will also manage these properties, just as they do with Waterside Point.

All the homes in this development will be affordable – meaning they will be priced at a maximum of 80 per cent of market value – and they will be completed with solar panels on the roofs.

This is highlighted as an ideal location for development due to the town centre being 300m to the north, which offers a wide range of shops, services and local facilities.

This latest development falls under the outline application for up to 372 homes that was approved in 2017.

Once these homes are built, the total new homes in the area will be 236 – all priced at affordable rates.