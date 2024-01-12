More people presenting as homeless in Wigan after asylum claim approved

A refugee charity has revealed a spike in the number of people presenting as homeless in Wigan once their claim for asylum has been approved.

A Freedom of Information request to Wigan Council showed that in the first 10 months of 2023, 158 people presented as homeless following their asylum claim being granted.

This represents a 93 per cent increase on the 82 people who came forward during the whole of 2022.

Refugee charity Care4Calais fears that may only be the tip of the iceberg, with many local authorities predicting a further wave of asylum grants before the end of 2023, as the Government tries to clear a backlog of asylum claims.

The Home Office operates a 28-day move-on period for people to leave their asylum accommodation once their claim has been granted.

This starts when they receive their biometric residence permit (BRP) card, but Care4Calais claims this has changed to begin from the date of the decision to grant refugee status – something the Government refutes.

The charity is calling for a winter ban on Home Office evictions, as well as the move-on period being extended to 56 days and for the ban on asylum seekers working to be lifted.

Steve Smith, CEO of Care4Calais, said: “In the last year, 75 per cent of asylum claims in the UK have been accepted. For the survivors of war, torture and persecution, this should be a moment of celebration. However, for many, it has become their latest nightmare.

“Our research, that shows 158 ‘new refugees’ in Wigan have presented homeless in 2023 so far, is symbolic of the UK’s broken asylum system. No-one wants to see people who come here for sanctuary left destitute on our streets, but that is what is happening under this Government.

“The burden for this rising crisis should not fall on charities and overstretched local authorities like Wigan Council. We need the Government to step up, extend the move-on period and remove the barriers – such as the ban on asylum seekers working – that prevent ‘new refugees’ from being able to secure safe housing.”

A government spokesperson said the move-on period begins when the BRP is received and support is on offer for refugees.

She said: “Once a newly recognised refugee receives a biometric residence permit, they get 28 days to move on from asylum accommodation.

“Support is also available through Migrant Help and their partners, which includes advice on how to access universal credit, the labour market and where to get assistance with housing.

“We are working with local authorities to manage the impact of asylum decisions as the legacy backlog reduces.”

Kathryn Perry, assistant director – housing services at Wigan Council, said: “Like most local authorities across the country, we have seen an increase in the number of people at risk of homelessness in the last 12 months.

“We do our absolute best to provide support to these individuals and families, working in partnership with local providers and charities to provide an effective and bespoke response.