Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff will walk out on: January 24, February 6, February 20, March 6 and March 20.

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said: “GMB’s ambulance workers are angry. In their own words ‘they are done’.

"Our message to the Government is clear - talk pay now.

More than 1,500 North West Ambulance Service staff will go on strike on five new dates

“Ministers have made things worse by demonising the ambulance workers who provided life and limb cover on strike days - playing political games with their scaremongering.

“The only way to solve this dispute is a proper pay offer.

“But it seems the cold, dead hands of the Number 10 and 11 Downing Street are stopping this from happening.

“In the face of government inaction, we are left with no choice but industrial action.

“GMB ambulance workers are determined, they’re not going to back down.

