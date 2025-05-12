More than 200 people from local businesses attended the first Build Wigan borough event at Leigh Sports Village.

This event brought together local suppliers, contractors and more connecting them with investors and developers, so local businesses are part of and benefitting from the investment and regeneration works taking place in the borough including Fettlers which will be one of Greater Manchester’s most ambitious regeneration projects, delivering new homes, a 144-bedroom Hampton by Hilton hotel, leisure and retail facilities as well as a modern new market hall incorporating bars and foodhall: the biggest of its kind in the city-region, while the Cotton Works will transform the historic Eckersley Mills into a cutting-edge, mixed-use destination comprising commercial, residential, hospitality and leisure spaces.

Coun David Molyneux, Leader of Wigan Council, said: “Community wealth building, keeping the local pound in our borough, and supporting our local supply chain is a real priority for us.

Anna Dawe, Principal- Wigan & Leigh College, Mike Sharkey, CEO- Greenmount Projects, Coun David Molyneux, Leader- Wigan Council, John Heaton, Managing Director- The Heaton Group, Aidan Thatcher, Director of Place- Wigan Council

“This fantastic event enabled local businesses to connect with the developers and partners leading on some of the borough’s biggest investment projects.

"From the building of Fettlers in Wigan town centre, Cotton Works at Eckersley Mill, the teams leading on regeneration work in Leigh and Ashton, and much more, there is a lot going on.

“We want to make sure local businesses are at the heart of it and ready to get involved and be part of this incredible pipeline of opportunities. A huge thank you to the Council’s ‘Construction Sector Led Group’ for hosting such a positive event.”

This Group brings together construction businesses including Greenmount Projects, JJH Builders, McKee Associates, Galliford Try, Willmott Dixon, training providers like Wigan and Leigh College, and more to discuss opportunities and drive forward positive change.

Mike Sharkey, CEO of Greenmount Projects, said: “The event planned by the council far exceeded my expectations in terms of content, attendees and the planned strategy to keep the pound in Wigan.

“It was amazing to see Tier 1 contractors, investors, SMEs, supply chain partners, and small labour-only contractors — all from the same borough, sharing the same interests and a positive commitment to community wealth building — come together.

“It’s such an exciting time in Wigan & Leigh’s town history, to put back into a historical borough and leave our legacy is something only this borough could achieve.”