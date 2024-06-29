Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There were more Traveller caravans pitched in Wigan at the start of this year than the last, new figures show.

The statistics were published as the Friends, Families and Travellers charity celebrates Gypsy, Roma and Traveller History Month, which runs through June.

In response to the figures, the charity has called for more safe stopping places for the communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show there were 78 Traveller caravans recorded in Wigan in January – up from 64 the year before

Figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show there were 78 Traveller caravans recorded in Wigan in January – up from 64 the year before.

None of the caravans counted this year were unauthorised.

Across England, there were 26,632 caravans counted in January, an increase of seven per cent from the year before.

The department said the increase this year was higher than average. It added this is partly explained by data quality improvements in the most recent count, with more authorities submitting data.

Of the caravans recorded nationally, 86 per cent were on authorised land and 14 per cent were unauthorised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of unauthorised caravans has risen 13 per cent from January 2023 – the majority of these were on land owned by Travellers.

A spokesperson for Friends, Families and Travellers, which works on behalf of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities across the UK, said a national shortage of safe stopping places has caused an increase in Gypsies and Travellers living on roadside camps.

They added "entire families are stranded with nowhere else to go".

"National government must ensure councils have the appropriate funding in place so that Gypsy and Traveller families can access secure living conditions through the creation of more safe stopping places," they added.

"Everyone deserves a safe place to rest."

The data also shows there were spaces for 15 caravans at local authority and privately-owned sites in Wigan.

The charity's general election campaign has asked parties to introduce stronger legislation encouraging councils to create adequate provision for Travellers.