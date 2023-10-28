Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While the clocks falling back on Sunday (October 29) means extra sleep, it also means that dark nights are back for drivers.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents supports a call to abolish DST, citing research that found road traffic collisions increase by 19 per cent in the 2 weeks after putting the clocks back one hour, and reduce by 11 per cent when we put the clocks forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that in mind, motoring experts at CarMats.co.uk have put together five tips on how to be safe and avoid breaking the law too.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Low-light driving can bring issues for motorists

Ash Young, Founder of CarMats.co.uk said: “As the clocks turn back and we enter the season of reduced daylight, it’s crucial to be extra vigilant. It’s also essential to ensure your vehicle is in good working order before venturing out in the dark.

"Especially checking your headlights - this simple, quick check can make all the difference for keeping you and others safe on the road”.

Five tips for driving in the dark as daylight savings end - stay safe and avoid a fine

Keep your headlights clean and clear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Failing to properly clean your headlights could mean they’re not as bright, significantly impacting your ability to see at night, as well as being seen by other drivers.

Rule 229 of the Highway Code states that “you MUST ensure that lights are clean”, and motorists caught breaking this, with lights that are obscured could land an on-the-spot fine of anywhere between £30-£100.

This could soar to around £1,000 if the case goes to court.

Ensure your vehicle is in good working order

This includes checking tyre pressure, engine oil levels, and that your lights are working properly.

These precautions should be part of your routine maintenance anyway, but they become even more important in darker conditions when it’s harder to see your vehicle and other cars on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, it’s important to check your brakes for wear, as cold weather can lead to them being less effective.

Be extra vigilant

Take extra care looking out for cyclists without lights, and also dog walkers and pedestrians who may be wearing darker clothing.

Avoid looking directly into lights of other cars

Drivers are more likely to use their headlights and full beams in the darker evenings, but this can dazzle drivers coming the other way.

Try to shift your gaze slightly away from the oncoming headlights, and re-angle your mirrors so that lights from behind are not reflected straight into your face.

Don’t drive with your interior light on

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it’s not illegal to drive with your interior light on, it can be very distracting, especially in the dark.

During low light driving or darkness, the interior light can cause reflections on the windows, potentially hindering your visibility of the road ahead.