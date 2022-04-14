Mourners asked to wear Wigan schoolgirl's favourite colours at her funeral
The family of a brave five-year-old girl has asked mourners to wear her favourite colours as they say goodbye at her funeral.
Holly Prince’s loved ones are also asked to take a single pink or red rose to the service in her memory.
The youngster, from Hindley, had an extremely rare genetic disorder named Bloom Syndrome, which made her more susceptible to cancer, a disease she battled three times.
Despite receiving treatment at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, her family announced that she died on Friday.
In a moving tribute, they described her as a “beautiful angel” who “fought til the end and is now at peace”.
Arrangements have now been made for a funeral so loved ones can say goodbye to the plucky Hindley Green Primary School pupil.
A service will be held at St John’s Church, on Atherton Road, Hindley Green, at 10am on Friday, April 22.
It will be followed by burial at Howe Bridge Crematorium at 11am and a wake at Leigh Cricket Club at noon.
In a Facebook post, her family said: “We hope to walk (weather permitting) from our house to the church; leaving the house at 9.30am, on to Askwith Road and then right on to Atherton Road up to the church.
“We would like people to wear a pink, purple or red accessory or tie. These were Holly’s favourite colours. Family flowers only however we are asking people to bring a single pink or red rose to contribute to the service or perhaps take home.”