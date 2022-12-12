Moving memorial service will mark 112 years since disaster at Pretoria Pit killed 344 men and boys
A memorial service will be held to mark 112 years since one of England’s worst mining disasters.
There was an underground explosion, caused by a build-up of gas, at 7.50am on December 21, 1910 at Pretoria Pit, sited on the border of Atherton and Westhoughton.
It claimed the lives of 344 men and boys, with many families in the area losing a loved one in the disaster.
A memorial service is held each year to remember those who died and the impact the explosion had on the community.
This year’s tribute will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, December 21 at the end of Broadway, in Atherton.
The service, which usually involves readings, prayers and music, is attended by scores of people each year, including dignitaries and the descendants of those involved in the disaster.
Memorial wreaths can be placed at stones during the ceremony in honour of those who died.