MP demands answers about housing asylum seekers in Wigan after Kilhey Court announcement

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has called on the Government to make clear its future intentions for the housing of asylum seekers in the borough.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It follows the chaotic announcement at the end of last month that Kilhey Court in Standish would no longer be used for this purpose, following widespread protests.

However, Ms Nandy has now written to immigration minister Robert Jenrick seeking clarification on the Government's plans going forward – particularly for the Britannia Hotel in Standish, which has been used as accommodation for asylum seekers for many years.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kilhey Court in Standish will no longer be used to house asylum seekers, the government confirmed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the letter, which she posted on Facebook, Ms Nandy asked the minister to respond to the following questions:

What plans do they have to provide support to asylum seekers and the local community if the hotel (Kilhey Court) will remain in use for six more months?

When can we expect the Britannia in Standish to close – as has been repeatedly promised to me and the council after Serco accepted it was unsuitable?

Given the assurances that have been made and repeatedly broken regarding the Britannia Hotel, can they confirm that they have formally given notice to end the contract on Kilhey Court, and that this hotel will not be contracted for use again in the future?

Can they assure me that new, suitable accommodation will be found for the people currently being housed at Kilhey Court and that more than five days' notice will be given? After a decade of budget cuts and serious pressure on temporary accommodation, it is inconceivable that the council could take on responsibility for rehousing hundreds of people or manage dozens of people becoming homeless overnight.

Kilhey Court was announced as the second hotel to house migrants in Standish by the Home Office in August, which raised huge protests among locals.

Objectors believed the hotel was an unsuitable location due to its lack of access to amenities, limited public transport and being on a national speed limit road without a pavement on the doorstep.

Shadow Foreign secretary Lisa Nandy speaks on stage at the Labour Party conference in Brighton. Picture date: Monday September 27, 2021.

Last month, more than 3,500 people signed a petition and more than 100 people gathered at Wigan Town Hall to protest the decision to house asylum seekers at the rural hotel.