MP hosts Christmas lunch for veterans

Makerfield MP Yvonne Forvague has hosted her annual Christmas veterans’ lunch.

By Sian Jones
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 10:22 am
Yvonne Forvague, Yvonne Klieve and Clive Morgan with attendees of the veterans’ Christmas lunch

It was held at St Matthew’s Parish Hall, Highfield and was attended by the Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve and compered by Coun Clive Morgan.

There was also entertainment from vocalist Helen Rae.

The event brings together veterans who live in the Makerfield constituency and local ward councillors. It is also supported by Wigan Council via the Brighter Borough Fund and the Wigan branch of Unite the Union.

Attendees of the Christmas lunch

