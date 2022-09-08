MPs honour Queen who was 'deeply interested' in people of Wigan
Wigan borough’s MPs have paid their respects to the Queen, describing her as a “steady, reassuring presence” and “the grandmother of the nation”.
Wigan MP Lisa Nandy said: “For 70 years Queen Elizabeth II was a steady, reassuring presence in public life, an anchor for the nation in troubled times.
"During her long reign she visited Wigan on several occasions. She was deeply interested in the people of our town and her generosity and kindness has always meant a lot to us.
"She was admired by politicians across the political spectrum, standing above politics but with a deep respect for our democratic system. She was a role model for all of us in public life.
Most Popular
-
1
Wigan family of seven evicted from rented property struggle to find a new home
-
2
Shock as popular Wigan rugby coach dies suddenly while on international duty
-
3
Wigan borough high school in 'lockdown' during police incident nearby
-
4
Looking back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits to Wigan borough
-
5
Wiganers pay tribute after death of Queen Elizabeth II
"My thoughts are with the Royal Family and with the millions of people whose lives she touched.”
Read More
Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue simply retweeted the Royal Family’s official announcement of the Queen’s death, with the message: “Thank you for your service to our nation. Rest in Peace.”
Chris Green, whose Bolton West constituency includes Atherton, retweeted the same official announcement without comment.
Leigh MP James Grundy said: “It is with immense sadness that I received the news that Her Majesty the Queen passed away this afternoon at Balmoral.
“Her Majesty was in many ways the grandmother of the nation, and in most cases, the only monarch we have ever known.
“On behalf of my constituents in Leigh, I should like to convey my utmost sympathy and condolences to His Majesty the King and the Royal Family at this incredibly difficult time for them.”