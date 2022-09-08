MPs honour Queen who was 'deeply interested' in people of Wigan

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy said: “For 70 years Queen Elizabeth II was a steady, reassuring presence in public life, an anchor for the nation in troubled times.

"During her long reign she visited Wigan on several occasions. She was deeply interested in the people of our town and her generosity and kindness has always meant a lot to us.

"She was admired by politicians across the political spectrum, standing above politics but with a deep respect for our democratic system. She was a role model for all of us in public life.

Queen Elizabeth II

"My thoughts are with the Royal Family and with the millions of people whose lives she touched.”

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue simply retweeted the Royal Family’s official announcement of the Queen’s death, with the message: “Thank you for your service to our nation. Rest in Peace.”

Chris Green, whose Bolton West constituency includes Atherton, retweeted the same official announcement without comment.

Leigh MP James Grundy said: “It is with immense sadness that I received the news that Her Majesty the Queen passed away this afternoon at Balmoral.

“Her Majesty was in many ways the grandmother of the nation, and in most cases, the only monarch we have ever known.