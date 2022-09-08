Flags to fly at half-mast in Wigan in moving tribute to the Queen and her 'extraordinary' reign

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan and Wigan Council’s leader Coun David Molyneux have paid tribute to the Queen after her death on Thursday afternoon.

They expressed their condolences to members of the Royal Family, as well as honouring the “dedicated and inspirational figurehead” for her “extraordinary” reign which lasted for 70 years.

It comes just months after numerous celebrations were held across the borough to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Coun Morgan said: “It is with great sadness that we receive the news that Her Majesty The Queen has passed away.

"On behalf of Wigan borough, I would like to express our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and join everyone in the UK and across the globe in mourning her loss.

"Flags will be lowered to half-mast across our public buildings and books of condolence will be made available across the borough.”

Queen Elizabeth II

Coun Molyneux, who was awarded an MBE by the Queen in her platinum jubilee honours, said: “Everyone at Wigan Council is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen and our thoughts are with the Royal Family.

"Wigan borough came together earlier this year to celebrate the platinum jubilee – a remarkable achievement for our monarch. We will join together again in mourning.