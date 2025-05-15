A popular riding school has closed its doors after almost 60 years.

Owners Martin and Tracy Whalley announced earlier in the year that Deandane Riding Stables in Shevington would be closing due to retirement and now that sad moment has happened.

The family-run establishment, located on Gathurst Road, has been a cornerstone of the community, offering riding lessons, pony clubs, and competitions to riders of all ages.

Established in the 1960s by Tom and Mary Whalley, who also owned the famous Whalley’s Pet Shop in Wigan town centre, Deandane Riding School has been praised for its friendly staff, well-maintained ponies, and welcoming atmosphere.

Some of the riders at Deandane on the last day

Many riders have shared fond memories of their time at the school, with some noting the positive impact it had on their lives.

One person said: “The place where I rode my first pony, began to learn all about horses, many lessons every weekend, spent many days after school helping out on the yard and then did my apprenticeship after leaving school... many thanks to Martin and Tracy Whalley will miss Deandane Riding Stables, so many happy memories and lessons that have helped me on with my career.

"Happy retirement to you both.”

Another added: “The end of an era. It’s been many years since I was a regular at Deandane.

"But I have many childhood and teen memories of spending my weekends at the yard with friends.

“Loved the hacks we did and the cross country. I would looks after lovely little Domino, and ride him bareback to the field at the end of the day.

“So many favourite horses I enjoyed riding.

"Just some I remember, Sam, Quality Street, Flicker, Bobby, Cushti, Oliver, and Jigsaw.

“Wonderful memories. Happy retirement to both of you.”

The owners of Deandane Riding School have expressed gratitude for the support and loyalty of their riders and parents over the years.

The horses are currently in the process of being relocated to new homes.

Martin and Tracy said: “We have been totally overwhelmed with everyone’s wonderful gifts, thank you all so much.

"We will miss every one of you, riders, parents, grandparents and everyone who has supported us over so many, many years.

"We wish you all the very best for the future wherever it takes you.”