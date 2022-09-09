Muffled bells ring at Wigan church in special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

For an hour starting at noon on Friday, the bells at St Wilfrid’s Church in Standish were rang while fully muffled for the first time in their ringers’ lifetime.

In addition, the tenor – the biggest bell – was half muffled, making it sound like a passing bell.

They did this to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, allowing parishioners and local residents to pay their respects.

WIGAN - 09-09-22 - Death of Queen Elizabeth II - Andrew Holliday, rector at Standish St Wilfrid's Church, where bells rang out in remembrance to Queen Elizabeth II and also to proclaim King Charles III as King.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Canon Andrew Holliday said: “We must honour the Queen due to her commitment to serving not only the nation, but the Commonwealth also.

"She has also defended the faith throughout her reign. This is a wonderful opportunity, whatever age we are, to honour one of the notable leaders of this world.

"She pledged her life to serve the nation and Commonwealth, this was her calling.”

The church opened all day on Friday, with a book of remembrance made available for people to write their condolences after the Queen’s death.

WIGAN - 09-09-22 - Death of Queen Elizabeth II - Andrew Holliday, rector at Standish St Wilfrid's Church, where bells rang out in remembrance to Queen Elizabeth II and also to proclaim King Charles III as King. Exterior of St Wilfrid's church, Standish

Mr Holliday said: “Visitors have been very thankful that the church has been open today. They’re glad that there is a place and a space available to mourn and pay respect to this remarkable woman.”

Fittingly, near the church grounds, a bronze plaque was fitted to the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee monument on Cross Street yesterday, just hours before Her Majesty’s death was announced.

Mourners have been placing flowers there throughout the day, with the plaque used as a focal point for the grief and appreciation to be shown to the Queen.

WIGAN - 09-09-22 - Death of Queen Elizabeth II - A book of remembrance at Standish St Wilfrid's Church, where bells rang out in remembrance to Queen Elizabeth II and also to proclaim King Charles III as King.

Mr Holliday said: “I met her as an 18-year-old student and she was a wonderful example to us all.

"She wanted to know each and every one of us who was there meeting her, we must honour this kind and compassionate lady.”

Other tributes are being organised at St Wilfrid’s, including a service of thanksgiving, along with St Marie Of The Annunciation R C Church and Standish Methodist Church. A date has not yet been announced as arrangements are being made.