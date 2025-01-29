Multiple pile-up on M6 at Standish causes congestion

By Charles Graham
Published 29th Jan 2025, 08:00 BST
Rush hour traffic was brought to a standstill by a pile-up on the M6 near Wigan.

Several vehicles were involved in the crash on the southbound carriageway of the motorway close to junction 28 at Standish some time before 7am today (January 29).

Tailbacks formed all the way up to junction 28 at Leyland as emergency services attended the scene.

Early reports suggest that there were no serious injuries and that the damaged vehicles were moved relatively quickly so that commuters could get going again.

However congestion remains for now as the traffic continues to clear.

