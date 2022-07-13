Wigan Council has worked closely with the Pete Shelley Memorial Campaign to place the mural in the singer’s home town of Leigh, close to the new archive facilities at the town hall and the Turnpike Centre.

Pete Shelley was one of the most influential musicians the UK has ever produced, best known for his work with punk iconoclasts Buzzcocks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Official unveiling of a Mural on Leigh Town Hall car park dedicated to Pete Shelley of the Buzzcocks. Graphic Designer Malcolm Garrett MBE.

He wrote a stream of classics in the late 1970s, including their biggest hit Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've), which reached number 12 in the UK chart in 1978.

He also pursued a successful solo career in the 1980s, with his song Homosapien charting in the US in 1981.

Coun Chris Ready, portfolio holder for culture at the council, said: “Anyone familiar with the British music scene, especially in the 1970s, will be familiar with the great work by Pete Shelley. Personally, I was a huge fan of Buzzcocks in my youth so to be involved in this is a huge honour.

“Pete’s home town was Leigh and we are proud to give this mural a prominent spot that celebrates his amazing career in music and inspires others.”

People gathered in the car park for the unveiling

The mural has been created after more than three years of fund-raising.

It is a collaboration between graphic art pioneer Malcolm Garrett and the highly acclaimed street artist Akse P19.

It combines a seminal image of Pete from the 1970s and graphic art taken from Buzzcocks’ most successful song.

The project has also been supported by MS Properties (Northern) Ltd, which allowed its building to be used for the mural.

Official unveiling of a Mural on Leigh Town Hall car park dedicated to Pete Shelley of the Buzzcocks

Howard Lycett and Rebecca Hamilton, cousins of Pete Shelley and both still living locally to Leigh, said: “As a family we are delighted to have Pete back in his home town and looking as vibrant as he ever was.