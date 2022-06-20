Music, aerobics, and sausages feature in Wigan Little Theatre's latest madcap production

With a madcap mix of music, aerobics, and sausages, WLT bosses say it’s a sure-fire and light-hearted, fun production, guaranteed to keep audiences laughing.

Curtain Up! is the hilarious story of five women who inherit equal shares in a dilapidated theatre and plan to bring it back to life again.

They try various fund-raising schemes but their most ambitious is to hold a concert featuring local talent and a world-famous star who agrees to appear for no fee! Will their plans succeed?

Louise Steggals

They’ll use any tactic to make it happen!

The playwright Peter Quilter has been nominated for the Olivier and Tony Awards as well as a Golden Globe winner for his first film Judy with Renée Zellweger.

A great cast of women are already in rehearsal and the director, Louise Steggals, who has been involved in both amateur and professional performing arts for over 25 years, says: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to direct at WLT after my first assignment was cancelled due to Covid.

"I have been blessed with five extremely talented actresses (four ‘veterans’ and one newcomer) with fantastic comic instincts.

“Watching them bring the characters and story to life has been an absolute pleasure and I hope the audience has as much fun as we’ve had during rehearsals.”

The show, which runs from July 6 to 16, will also feature a special raffle where some lucky seat-holders could take home a prize.