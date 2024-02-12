Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organised by Music in Mind, MIMFEST24 will once again be held at Wigan’s Edge Arena on Wednesday May 22 and is a day dedicated to those in the community with additional needs. There will be a range of tributes as part of the event including Elvis Presley, ABBA and Michael Jackson.

Allan Hart, organiser of the event wishes to bring the festival feel indoors as part of the experence, including performance cars, face-painting and a magician. Tickets are £5 per person and the carers can attend free.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Event organisers Ian Unsworth and Allan Hart, right, founders of Music in Mind and MIM Fest 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A range of characters will also be in attendance which were popular last year including Buzz Lightyear, Captain America and Star Wars. Furthermore the Bumblebeer car from the Transformers movie will be present – the only one in the country.

Allan said: “You’ve got to see it to believe it, it’s absolutely magical. There’s no other event like it where we get together all the other groups of people with additional needs where they can meet and make new friends, getting out in the community and experiencing live music in an environment which is familiar to them.”

More information about the event can be found on the Music in Mind facebook page, as well as contact details for Allan in order to purchase tickets.