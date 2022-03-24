Millennium Care has seven homes across Lancashire and Greater Manchester and are working with the Manchester Camerata Orchestra to train an in-house music therapist.

Beth Forster, currently works at Millennium’s Lakeside Care Home in Standish.

She is currently undertaking a 20-week course which, once completed, will then enable her to provide her stimulating and entertaining services across the network.

Beth Forster, right with a resident

On training for her new role, Beth said: “I will be being trained by qualified music therapists, musicians and community leaders who work for the Camerata Orchestra and will be doing online and live sessions while also having the opportunity to visit music cafes and work alongside the members of the orchestra.

“I am really excited to get to meet residents across all our homes and have the opportunity to learn new skills and develop in my role at Millennium Care.

Ryan Breen, member of the Manchester Camerata Music in Mind team, explained the importance and significant impact music therapies has on those living with dementia:

“Music has been identified as a fantastic vehicle for connecting people, but more than that it brings people living with dementia into the present rather than being disorientated.

“By using this process, people gain confidence, feel better, and build better connections between staff and residents creating a better environment for everyone.”

The first session went really well with residents engaging and enjoying being a part of such an amazing project.