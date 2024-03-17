Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan-born Georgina, who now performs regularly at the world-famous Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in Soho, began her performing career with Wyjo at the age of 12 before turning professional but returns to the borough for this one-off performance.

Head of Wigan Music Service and Wyjo director of music Dave Little said: “I have known Georgina since we were both young musicians playing in bands in the North West and was thrilled when she agreed to come and perform with us.

Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra

"She was a trumpet player in Wyjo during her teen years. Not only will the audience be in for a treat but the children in the orchestra and our training band who are also part of the concert will benefit from having such a talented person performing with them.”

The concert has been arranged by Wigan Rotary Club as part of their centenary celebrations with all the profits going to their charity account.

President Eunice Smethurst said: “Wigan Rotary Club was formed in March 1924 and this concert is helping to mark our centenary of service to the Wigan community.

"I hope we can fill the church for what promises to be a great evening of music.”