Plans to open a Muslim community centre and place of worship in Leigh town centre have been given the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is hoped the new centre will provide a “much-needed community asset” for Muslims living in the area, including families and professionals seeking a space for worship, education and community engagement.

Bharaldeen Mohammed Abakr applied to change the use of a ground floor storage area at Turnpike House, on the corner of Bradshawgate and Market Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building is a three-storey, mixed-use property, with commercial units along Market Street on the ground floor and residential apartments on the upper two floors.

Entry to the Muslim community centre at Turnpike House, Leigh will be via a new entrance on Back Market Street

There are “extensive” storage facilities at the rear of the building and this area will be used for a Muslim community centre, providing a multi-purpose hall for prayers and community activities, along with toilet facilities.

There will be a new entrance on Back Market Street to provide direct access to the centre and additional windows will be installed to provide more light, but no other changes are planned for the exterior of the building.

The yard outside will be used for three parking spaces, including two charging points for electric vehicles, as well as bin and cycle storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turnpike House in Leigh

A design and access statement prepared by Create It Studio Architects, which was submitted with the planning application, states: “The proposed conversion of the ground floor storage area into a Muslim community centre will enhance local community facilities, promote inclusivity and respect the historical context of the site.

“The project commits to delivering a high-quality, environmentally responsible development that meets the needs of the community while adhering to planning policies and regulations.”

Wigan Council’s planning department did not receive any submissions supporting or opposing the planning application.

The proposal was approved by planners using delegated powers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the latest development at Turnpike House, which used to be home to council adult education offices.

It was described as a “blight on the town” in need of investment by a Leigh councillor in 2016 as it went up for sale in an auction.

Since then its two floors of vacant office accommodation have been turned into apartments, which are now said to be fully occupied.