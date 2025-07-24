Muslim community centre to open in Leigh town centre as planning permission granted
It is hoped the new centre will provide a “much-needed community asset” for Muslims living in the area, including families and professionals seeking a space for worship, education and community engagement.
Bharaldeen Mohammed Abakr applied to change the use of a ground floor storage area at Turnpike House, on the corner of Bradshawgate and Market Street.
The building is a three-storey, mixed-use property, with commercial units along Market Street on the ground floor and residential apartments on the upper two floors.
There are “extensive” storage facilities at the rear of the building and this area will be used for a Muslim community centre, providing a multi-purpose hall for prayers and community activities, along with toilet facilities.
There will be a new entrance on Back Market Street to provide direct access to the centre and additional windows will be installed to provide more light, but no other changes are planned for the exterior of the building.
The yard outside will be used for three parking spaces, including two charging points for electric vehicles, as well as bin and cycle storage.
A design and access statement prepared by Create It Studio Architects, which was submitted with the planning application, states: “The proposed conversion of the ground floor storage area into a Muslim community centre will enhance local community facilities, promote inclusivity and respect the historical context of the site.
“The project commits to delivering a high-quality, environmentally responsible development that meets the needs of the community while adhering to planning policies and regulations.”
Wigan Council’s planning department did not receive any submissions supporting or opposing the planning application.
The proposal was approved by planners using delegated powers.
This is the latest development at Turnpike House, which used to be home to council adult education offices.
It was described as a “blight on the town” in need of investment by a Leigh councillor in 2016 as it went up for sale in an auction.
Since then its two floors of vacant office accommodation have been turned into apartments, which are now said to be fully occupied.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.