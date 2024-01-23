News you can trust since 1853
National Pie Day 2024: We ask Wiganers for their favourite pastry filling

January 23 is National Pie Day and what better way to celebrate than tucking into your favourite pastry item?
By Sian Jones
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 16:21 GMT
The British are responsible for the invention of most of the pies that we know and love today.

Sweet or savoury - there’s one for every occasion.

And nobody in the world loves pies as much as Wiganers, legend has it.

We asked Wiganers what their favourite pie is
We asked readers what their favourite type of pie is.

Darren Lang said: “Galloways deep filled chunky steak.

“With peas & gravy”

Steve Prescott said: “Pepper Lane Butter pie.”

Ian Moss said: “Cold meat and potato, cold pork pie or hot chunky steak.”

Hannah Cath said: “Chicken and asparagus or steak and ale, lobbys pie third.”

Graham Bradley said: “Chicken and leek it’s lovely.”

Mark Smith said: “Apple and blackberry.”

Alison Cull said: “The little green platter chunky steak, superb.”

Denise Ingham said: “Butter pie.”

Jayne Edwards said: “The classic meat and potato for me.”

Patricia Rigby said: “Cheese and Onion pie.”