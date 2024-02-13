Service disruption: Wigan passengers urged to check before they travel during rail upgrades
The work is part of Network Rail’s Wigan-to-Bolton electrification scheme, which aims to improve travel across the North West by allowing greener, cleaner and quieter electric trains to run on the line.
Enabling work for the project involves rebuilding a bridge, upgrading railway drainage systems and preparing for the installation of new signals which will allow engineers to move forward with the £78m project, ensuring the track is ready for Northern’s longer, electric trains when they are introduced.
Other improvements across the region will see engineers renew three level crossings (Pool Hey, Wyke Cop, Chapel Lane), enhance Burscough Signal Box and upgrade a number of signals across Parbold, increasing the reliability of train services passing through the area while making it safer for local communities.
The improvement work means changes to train services between Wigan North Western, Ince, Hindley, Westhoughton, Lostock and Bolton:
A continuous closure until Sunday February 18
Saturdays and Sundays in February
Sundays in March.
Phil James, North West route director for Network Rail, said: “We understand there is no ideal time to close the railway and want to thank passengers for bearing with us while we compete these major upgrades.
"The work is a vital part of our rail improvement plan across the North West which will not only help to improve the reliability of train services, but also take us one step closer to a greener, faster railway.