New activity centre for Wigan children with autism

Leigh Community Trust invited families it supports to the opening of the A-Team Hub, as well as Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Leigh Centurions players and staff.

Mr Burnham and Leigh Centurions’ captain Liam Hood invited A-Team member Logan to cut the ribbon.

The A-Team started as a weekly session for children with autism, but since moving to the new premises it has been able to offer support for children with wider special educational needs (SEN).

Children at the new hub

The hub hosts several activity sessions for children of all ages, as well as supporting parents and families through training.

Staff ensure children get the most out of the fun sessions while allowing parents and carers to have time to socialise in a non-judgemental environment.

Carlie Unsworth, lead SEN officer, said: “We originally received funding from Children In Need to run physical activity sessions for children with autism every Saturday at a local gymnastics club. We soon realised we needed to expand to meet the needs of the children attending and offer more sessions.

“We started running activity sessions in June after six months of refurbishments. Initially we continued to welcome just children with autism, but quickly realised that we could support all children with special educational needs and their families.”

Programme director Hannah Forbes said: “We are proud to be able to offer specialised support to the families of Leigh and the surrounding areas in our new premises.

“We would like to thank Andy Burnham and his team for their support, the staff and players at Leigh Centurions for attending and our wonderful funders - without them, we would not be able to support the children of Leigh to fulfil their potential.”