Creating Place II, which follows on from a community project last summer, presents four new commissions from borough-based artists.

The exhibition at the Turnpike Gallery in Leigh features work from artists Nicolette Lafonseca, Julie McKiernan, Corrie Shelley, Helen Mather, Anna FC Smith, and Joe Kiney Whitmore.

It presents diverse perspectives on local heritage and the environment in a series of multi-media installations.

The exhibition celebrates local people and places

Cabinet member for culture at Wigan Council Coun Chris Ready said: “Creating Place II tells wonderful, hidden stories about our borough’s past, present and future through different pieces of art.

“And all of these artworks have been made in collaboration with local people.

"We’re really proud that our commitment to culture all across the borough enables us to take our residents along on this special journey with us.”

Many of the artworks are inspired by people and places in the local area, including stained glass windows in Leigh Town Hall, the beauty of nature at Bickershaw Country park as well as care homes in the town, and the streets around the Turnpike Centre.

Creating Place II was developed with funding from Arts Council England National Lottery and Wigan Council.

The Turnpike Gallery is open Tuesday to Friday from 10am-4pm and Saturday 10am-2pm.

Admission to the exhibition is free and runs until Saturday, March 30.