A “one-stop shop” offering a range of support for the parents of babies and toddlers will soon be launching in Wigan.

A new event bringing together a variety of organisations will be held to provide information for parents and carers, as well as somewhere for them to meet.

It was inspired by new parents chatting in a Facebook group who wanted to meet other people in a similar situation.

The baby and toddler hub could become a regular event

Shevington councillor Vicky Galligan said: “I run a group called WN6 Mums on Facebook and it has been going for 13 years now. We have got about 7,000 mums now and we chat about what’s on for babies and toddlers in the area, kids’ clubs, schools, all that kind of thing.

"We have noticed a lot of new mums were quite isolated and have been asking for mum and baby meet-ups and friendship groups, people to go on play dates, that kind of thing.

"I thought it might be a good idea to have a baby hub in our area. We lost our Sure Start Centre about nine years ago and although there are lots of baby clubs, there’s not a one-stop shop.”

The first baby and toddler hub will be held from 11am to 2pm on Monday, March 31 at Shevington Library.

Coun Vicky Galligan

There will be a number of stalls where people can get support from representatives of Wigan Council, the NHS, businesses, nurseries, clubs and other services.

Tots can enjoy sensory activities and soft play with Little Possibilities, a baby and toddler group based in Shevington.

Pemberton-based This Mummy Sews will take along sewing machines so people can learn about making their own clothes.

Representatives from the pre-school at Shevington Vale Primary School will be there to give advice about starting school and admissions.

Shevington Library

Coun Galligan said: “It’s going to be a little hub, an information hub, but also a chance for mums to meet other new mums. They can ask any questions of the council and the NHS and the other organisations there, if they need any support of advice.”

If successful, it is hoped the event will be held monthly.