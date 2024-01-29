Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christine Aspin has stepped into the helm at Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre, which is based in Hindley.

She was appointed by the charity’s board of trustees after an extensive search and interview process.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She brings a wealth of experience, having worked in carers’ services for nearly 30 years and being a carer herself.

Christine Aspin is the new chief executive officer at Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre

Christine will lead the centre as it continues to provide a range of support for unpaid carers of all ages in Wigan borough.

She said: "With my extensive knowledge and experience, both as a carer for a family member and of supporting unpaid adult and young carers and their loved ones, I have a true empathetic understanding of the daily challenges and issues carers face.

"I believe the people supported and their carers should be at the heart of everything we do at WLCC and I am passionate about ensuring suitable, quality, creative support solutions are available to all that may require them. This includes finding innovative ways to reach out to carers who are hidden, who may not recognise themselves as carers and/or carers who are so heavily involved in their caring role, they struggle to find time to connect.”

Amid challenges within social care, she says she will look at “imaginative, efficient and effective ways of working to deliver support that will give positive outcomes” and will “strive to ensure that carers have a strong voice in the development and shaping of our future services”.

She continued: "One of my top priorities as the chief officer of WLCC is to support the teams of staff and volunteers to ensure that they are in the best place possible to deliver outstanding services to unpaid adult and young carers. I also want the teams, including the trustee volunteers, to be open and honest with me, share their experiences and knowledge to help me to be the best I can.