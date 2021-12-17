New children's centre making a 'huge difference' for Wigan families

Brighter Dayz, in Goose Green, opened its doors in August after former staff and parents joined forces to create a replacement to Hop, Skip and Jump, in Wigan town centre.

The new hub provides a range of facilities for children with complex health needs, disabilities and special educational needs.

Director and office manager Emma Eastham, whose son Alex, 15, attended Hop, Skip and Jump, said the youngsters love being back together, while it is also having a real impact on their families.

Co-founders of Brighter Dayz, Emma Eastham, Lyndsey Stone and Demi Priestley

“It is making a huge difference,” she said. “We have got a lot of parents who are absolutely over the moon to be finally getting that much-needed respite. It’s been about 18 months without any provision. They are absolutely thrilled.

“The kids love being back. They are so happy when they are here.”

Already children are flocking to the centre and it has secured a commission from St Helens Council to provide care for youngsters.

Just a few months after opening the doors, Brighter Dayz was registered as a charity, allowing the team to apply for vital funding.

And after raising thousands of pounds to open the centre, they are now turning their attention to collecting even more to improve it.

Emma, who lives in Shevington, said: “Because we are a charity we now want to raise as much money as possible so we can make amendments to the centre. We have started off quite basic and there’s more we want to do to improve it.

“For instance, our sensory room was quite basic to start with and we want to make improvements on that.

“The running costs are quite expensive, so we need money to be able to keep up with everything and provide care for the children.”

One money-spinning idea is a Brighter Dayz ball being planned for September, where it is hoped businesses will sponsor tables.

Emma is also appealing for a business to sponsor a minibus, so they can help to transport youngsters to and from the centre.

People will soon be able to support the charity through Amazon Smile, where donations are made when they shop. Emma said: “We are looking for sponsors, we are looking for anyone who wants to get involved and anyone who wants to do their own fund-raising activities as a family or a business. Perhaps businesses that pick a charity for the year could decide to support us.”

To get involved or find out more about Brighter Dayz, email [email protected], call 01942 834363 or search for its page on Facebook.