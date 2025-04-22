Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new community radio station will launch in Wigan next month.

Alltrax will broadcast from the Granary, in Wigan town centre, every Wednesday from 8pm to 10pm for the next year, starting on May 7.

It has been set up by local DJ Tom2Trax to foster creative development and provide greater opportunities for artists within the Wigan borough, as well as pairing local and established DJs.

The initiative is supported through a partnership between Wigan Council and Arts Council England.

As part of its commitment to nurturing local talent, Alltrax has collaborated with Manchester-based broadcaster Reform Radio to deliver a series of DJ workshops.

These sessions will be available to both Alltrax radio DJs and Wigan residents, aiming to support aspiring artists without the need to travel outside the borough.

Alltrax is set to begin broadcasting next month via its website.

In the lead-up to the launch, updates and further information can be found by following the station on Instagram.