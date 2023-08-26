New concert season to start at 'Rolls Royce of village halls' near Wigan with Classico Latino

As summer draws to a close, the village prepares to welcome music-lovers from across the region for Parbold Douglas’s celebrated season of concerts.

The 2023/24 season promises to be no different as internationally acclaimed musicians will perform to packed audiences in the unique surroundings of the hall’s auditorium, beginning on Saturday September 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consisting of seven musicians, Classico Latino blend smooth sound and virtuosity of the classical tradition with the distinctive rhythms and melodies of authentic Latin-America music.

Classico Latino will perform at Parbold Village Hall on Saturday September 9.

The group formed in 1998 following a chance encounter between Colombian pianist Ivan Guevera and English cellist Graham Walker, ever since then the group hs developed its uniquely powerful blend of classical finesse and Latino flair.

Releasing five studio albums and entertaining audiences from Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London to the foothills of the Colombian Andes.

Drawing on the familiar Bolero and Tango as well as less familiar styles, such as Pasillo and Joropo, the concert will feature a wide selection of songs that tell the amazingly varied stories and emotions of Latin America. The group will perform music from their latest album, Havana Classic, which was awarded Runner-up Album of the Year in the 2019 UK Latin Awards.

The full season is announced in the brochure and the website at www.parbolddouglasmusic.org where tickets can also be purchased.