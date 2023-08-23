Frank Anderson, 82, was present to see the stand named after him being unveiled at the Skuna Stadium, the home of Atherton Collieries Football Club.

Frank started playing for the club in the 1964/65 season when the club won the 10th Bolton Combination and sixth Lancashire Junior Shield.

The Frank Anderson stand unveiling at Atherton Collieries AFC, pictured (l-r): Mike Davies (MPD Built Environment Consultants), Frank Anderson, Emil Anderson, Mark Harris (Northern Premier League chairman), Emma Anderson, Paul Gregory (Atherton Colls chairman), Helen Mannion and Julie Herbert from Etherstone day centre

His son Emil said: "He dedicated the majority of his playing career to the club he loved. He was another ultra competitive footballer who hated losing more than he enjoyed winning.

"He more or less retired from playing in the early 1980s and it was a natural progression for him to join the committee. He became vice chairman and then for a spell chairman.

"After his stint as chairman he continued to rack up roles at the club. You name it, he did it.

"Frank thoroughly deserves the honour bestowed on him. He is a true Colls Mon!"

A friend of the club, Mike Davies sponsored a stand through his company MPD Built Environment Consultants, on the proviso it was named the Frank Anderson Stand.

Emil added: "Over the last few years Frank’s health has suffered and he was diagnosed with dementia. He still follows his beloved team although with not quite same passion he has been renowned for.

"Over the last few months, he has been supported by the Etherstone Day Centre based in Leigh. They have been an invaluable support to the whole family who were proud to share Frank’s special day with them. What an asset to Wigan borough they are.”

Helen Mannion, who is senior support at the day centre, said: "Frank speaks so highly of the years he has dedicated to Atherton collieries football club. Reminiscing often of the lifelong friends and achievements that he is proud to have been part of.