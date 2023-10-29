New defibrillator available at all times thanks to partnership with Wigan junior football club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pine Villa FC have secured a defibrillator for Standish Leisure Centre, which they hope will be used to save lives.

The junior football club received funding from the Football Foundation for the device, while the council-run leisure centre paid for it to be installed in a cabinet on a wall outside the main entrance and close to the football pitches.

Pine Villa FC's Paul Lingard, Coun Chris Ready, Standish Leisure Centre's general manager Gary Highton and senior leisure assistant Aaron Wragg with the new defibrillator outside the leisure centre

Paul Lingard, secretary/owner of Pine Villa FC, said: “Unfortunately you hear a lot of stories on the news of people who suffer cardiac arrest and this defibrillator is for the safety of all the children and adults who play on these pitches.

“There are a lot of people within walking distance of the leisure centre so it’s for the whole community too. It’s just there to give peace of mind and it’s good to know it’s in reach if needed.”

Coun Chris Ready said: “We already had a defibrillator inside our gym, but this new device will be able to be used even when the leisure centre isn’t open. Sadly, a sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any time, so while we hope it will never be used it’s good to know it’s there.

“All our leisure centre staff are first aid trained and some have experience of incidents in which a defibrillator has saved somebody’s life. They will be on hand to help when the centre is open and in case of an emergency, please tell reception.

“Thankfully, however, these incredible devices are simple to use with clear instructions, which means anyone can be a life-saver if called upon.

“Well done to Pine Villa Football Club for securing the funding for the AED and its cabinet, and we’re proud to be taking responsibility for maintenance as well as meeting the cost of installation.”

Formed three years ago, Pine Villa FC has around 230 boys and girls playing in 21 teams, from under fives to under 13s. As well as playing most of their games at the leisure centre, they train there through the week.