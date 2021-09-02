New era begins for famous old Wigan choir

Members of WIgan Choral Society serenading Christmas shoppers in the Grand Arcade in per-pandemic times

Singers were delighted to secure John Powell as their new musical director early in 2020, but fate had some tricks up its sleeve.

For after his very first rehearsal in March for a forthcoming Mozart Requiem concert, Covid precautions meant that group singing was abandoned across the world.

John gamely provided vocal exercises to keep singing practice going, and led small group sessions this summer, as soon as it was legal and safe to do so.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The choir in full flow decades ago at the old Queen's Hall

But now weekly rehearsals will resume in earnest from Monday, September 6 at 7.30pm at St Michael’s Church, Swinley.

A choir spokesperson said: “Existing and new members will find a warm welcome, enjoy the many health benefits of singing with others, and have fun improving their musical skills and engaging with some great classical choral music.

“Any interested singer can come along to find out more in a rehearsal, or contact [email protected] with any questions.

“We do not have any concerts fixed yet due to the ongoing pandemic, but when the first one can be arranged it will feature either a full performance of Mendelssohn’s oratorio Elijah or excerpts from it and it will be that work that we will begin rehearsing.”

John Powell has been involved with music in Greater Manchester for 40 years, both performing and conducting, and has been Head of Choral Music at Chetham’s as well as directing many choirs. He brings a wealth of experience in making music, but also the enthusiasm to start a new chapter in the life of Wigan’s oldest musical group.

It began as Wigan and District Sunday School Union Choral Society in 1933, set up to perform oratorios in various churches. Under its conductor, Allan Hood, the Society gave its first performance of Elija in Hope Street Congregational Church.

The outbreak of war in 1939 brought a temporary halt to the society’s activities but in 1943 another Elijah heralded the start of a new era and Queen’s Hall, Wigan, was a regular venue for concerts until 1983 when it was partially demolished, losing the performance space. Since then it has given performances at venues around Wigan borough and beyond.

The choir changed its name in 1968 to Wigan Choral Society, and its conductors have included well-known local musicians such as Ron Kay, David Cutter and Richard Lea.

Although remaining faithful to its roots as a choir which performs mainly sacred music, the group has broadened its range over the years and always aims to present an entertaining programme for the people of Wigan and district. Now it starts its latest chapter.

Anyone interested in joining can just turn up for a Monday evening rehearsal.