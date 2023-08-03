Wigan Youth Zone, a charity dedicated to supporting the town’s youth, has announced homebuilder Northstone, part of Peel L&P, as its newest Gold Patron.

The North-West based homebuilder – whose projects include Tulach at the former Pemberton Colliery site - has committed to providing substantial support to WYZ's well-being service.

The partnership represents a significant milestone in the efforts to empower young people and create positive change within the community.

Northstone is the newest gold patron of Wigan Youth Zone

Northstone's generous contribution will facilitate the expansion of the charity's service, enabling young individuals to access a safe space where they can confide in trusted youth workers.

The organisation will support the youth zone in fostering a culture of well-being and providing opportunities for young people to thrive, ensuring that it can continue delivering high-quality mental health and emotional support to those who need it most.

The well-being resource serves as a lifeline for many young people in the area.

By providing a confidential space where they can speak openly about their concerns, hopes, and aspirations, the service enables them to develop resilience and cope with the challenges they face.

Head of fund-raising at Wigan Youth Zone Lynsey Heyes said: "We are delighted to welcome Northstone as our esteemed Gold Patron.

"Their dedication to creating positive change in the North West aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering young people and supporting their well-being.

"With Northstone's support, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of countless young individuals, ensuring they have a safe space to express themselves and receive the guidance they need."

The partnership chimes with Northstone’s commitment to creating positive lasting legacies in the communities where they work – whether creating biodiverse new neighbourhoods or linking up with community causes.

By aligning with Wigan Youth Zone, they extend their focus beyond physical infrastructure to include the mental and emotional well-being of the region's youth.

Community partnerships manager at Northstone, Chrissie Bramhall, said: “Teaming up with Wigan Youth Zone is such a natural fit for us.

“The work they do through their well-being service to support the town’s young generations is so important – being there at times of need and helping young people build resilience for their future.