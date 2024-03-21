New 'harbours' launched across Wigan in bid to prevent deaths by suicide

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

EPiC Hope was founded by Ellie Palma-Cass to provide support for people struggling with their mental health and even considering suicide.

One way it does this is through “harbours”, which are safe spaces where people can have a coffee and a chat and seek support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The harbours have proved to be a success and more are now being opened around Wigan so people can get the help they need.

EPiC Hope peer supporters Mark Sturgeon and Heather Bradley

Ms Palma-Cass said: “I believe anyone who is feeling close to crisis should come to the harbours for suicide prevention. There are trained people and we can do that one-to-one – they don’t have to worry that they will be in front of a lot of people.

"But we also have people who are lonely, people who have lost someone, people who are bereaved – we literally have people from all walks of life coming in. There are people with anxiety and depression, who don’t know where to turn.

"We have people struggling with their finances who can’t see a way out. We have been able to help them through the mental health crisis but also with where to turn with their finances. We have those connections now. We have built really good relationships with debt companies, crisis teams, Wigan Council, and all that helps.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People of all ages go to the harbours – from teenagers to those in their 80s – and are sometimes joined by a loved one for moral support when they first attend.

They are open to all, with Ms Palma-Cass recently speaking to NHS staff to highlight how they could benefit by attending.

She said: “We have discovered that when someone has come who is at rock bottom and they meet someone who has come for a while, the relationships they build are amazing.”

The harbours are really making a difference and have already helped to save lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Palma-Cass said: “We know we still hear about suicides, but we have saved six lives that we know about over the last year with people coming to the harbours.”

EPiC Hope wants to help people before they reach crisis point and consider suicide, so new harbours are being launched at venues around the borough, which will allow more people to access support.

A drop-in harbour has now started at the Armed Forces HQ in Wigan from 10am to 2pm on Tuesdays, while a harbour is being held at Shevington Library from 10am to noon on Thursdays.

A harbour held in the evening at Diamond Community Centre in Ashton has moved to Ashton ARFLC and will run from 3pm to 6pm on Tuesdays, starting this week, following demand from the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harbours at The One House in Aspull have “grown exponentially”, with people aged 16 to 25 now meeting in a separate room there at the same time as the main session. This runs from 6pm to 8pm on Thursdays.

Another harbour runs from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on Tuesdays, alternating between CommUnity Corner in Springfield and St Anne’s Community Centre in Beech Hill.