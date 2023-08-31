News you can trust since 1853
New Holocaust memorial plaque installed at Wigan borough park

Remembrance of genocide and persecution victims has a new focal point at a Wigan borough venue.
By Charles Graham
Published 31st Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Dignitaries gathered in Leigh’s Firs Park to witness the unveiling a new plaque to accompany the silver birch that was planted there to mark the first Holocaust Memorial Day 22 years ago.

Former teacher Jean Hensey-Reynard, who co-ordinates Holocaust Memorial Day events, had been asked by locals to pen something appropriate but uplifting as part of a general tidy-up around the area.

The Firs Park unveiled ceremony featuring Wigan Mayor Kevin Anderson and Jean Hensey-Reynard (centre)The Firs Park unveiled ceremony featuring Wigan Mayor Kevin Anderson and Jean Hensey-Reynard (centre)
The tree continues to flourish and Jean’s inscription says it is a reminder of the public’s commitment to remembering all victims of persecution.

She also quotes Second World War diarist Anne Frank: “I don’t think of all the misery, but the beauty that still remains.”

The unveiling was performed by Wigan Mayor,Coun Kevin Anderson.

Jean said: “The next step is to work with local schools to create a painted stone memorial to go next to the plaque with the Friends of Firs park planting wildflower Remembrance poppies”.

