Dignitaries gathered in Leigh’s Firs Park to witness the unveiling a new plaque to accompany the silver birch that was planted there to mark the first Holocaust Memorial Day 22 years ago.

Former teacher Jean Hensey-Reynard, who co-ordinates Holocaust Memorial Day events, had been asked by locals to pen something appropriate but uplifting as part of a general tidy-up around the area.

The tree continues to flourish and Jean’s inscription says it is a reminder of the public’s commitment to remembering all victims of persecution.

She also quotes Second World War diarist Anne Frank: “I don’t think of all the misery, but the beauty that still remains.”

The unveiling was performed by Wigan Mayor,Coun Kevin Anderson.