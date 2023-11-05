Preparations are being made for the return of Wigan’s popular Light Night, which organisers say will be “bigger and better than ever”.

The annual spectacle is moving from the canal to Mesnes Park, which is set to be transformed into an enchanted trail of light by international, national and local artists from Thursday, November 16 to Saturday, November 18.

There will be artwork including the immersive Luminosi Trees by Sound Intervention, which will allow visitors to play with sound and light, and Firefly Field from Studio Toer, which simulates the movements of fireflies darting and hovering above the ground.

Three youngsters have produced a number of life-sized neon artworks after winning a borough-wide competition and these will also feature on the trail.

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “Wow – Light Night Wigan is back and bigger and better than ever in its brand new location at Mesnes Park.

“We can’t wait to welcome so many incredible artists to the park, with pieces focusing on nature and the environment, and it’s sure to be a fantastic night out for everyone to enjoy.

“Tickets have been flying off the shelf, which I think shows how important it is that we’re able to offer this free family event for local people.”

The light trail is being curated by creative directors Jude Jagger and Gemma Saunders, from Things That Go On Things.

They said: “We are so excited to be illuminating the beautiful Mesnes Park for Light Night Wigan this year. We can't wait to welcome our light artists to Wigan and all the visitors to the park.”

Mesnes Park will have reduced opening times in the days before the event and will be closed to non-ticket holders during each Light Night.

In Leigh, preparations are under way for a lantern parade through the town centre, coinciding with the council’s Frost Festival celebrations taking place on Saturday, November 18.