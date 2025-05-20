A unique landscape garden rooted in symbolism, nature, and community has officially opened in Wigan.

Amphitheatre for a Tree is a powerful reflection of the town’s heritage and its response to the climate emergency. Designed as a communal space, the garden located at Haigh Hall, features a handkerchief tree donated by Wigan Rotary Club and offers panoramic views across the town

The garden is a collaboration between Wigan-based, multi-award-winning garden designer Michael John McGarr and the artistic duo Al and Al who designed the crown sculptures.

It received funding from both Wigan Council and Arts Council England and looks to enhance the significance of the conservation area and Haigh’s magnificent horticultural past.

Haigh volunteers with Mayor of Wigan Borough Coun Debbie Parkinson

The garden officially opened with a celebratory programme that included poetry from poet Louise Fazackerley and from local schools Aspull Church and Britannia Bridge as well as performances from Wigan Community Choir and the Legends of Lancashire Folk.

There were lawn games and other outdoor entertainment for people to enjoy.

Coun Chris Ready, Portfolio holder for Communities and Neighbourhoods said: ‘‘Celebrating the opening of the Amphitheatre for a Tree space is a huge milestone in the redevelopment of Haigh.

The crown on the tree

"It’s fantastic to come together with local schools, Aspull Church and Britannia Bridge to commemorate the opening of this brilliant space.

"The atmosphere on site has been amazing, the reaction has been everything we wanted and more. The team have worked amazingly on this project, with many more to come!

The opening day of Amphitheatre for a Tree was nothing short of magical. I personally spoke with park users, stall holders, and families, and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive. Everyone was over the moon with what Haigh has become—a place where nature, culture, and community come together. It’s clear this space will be cherished for years to come.’’

This new outdoor space, is the first of the many exciting projects to be opened at Haigh and is inspired by the 18th century painting of Sir Roger and Lady Bradshaigh at Haigh Hall was the inspiration for the garden which illustrated formal gardens and beautiful landscaped stepped lawns.

The garden forms part of the continuing £39m transformation of Haigh Hall.