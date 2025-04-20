Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A landscape garden inspired by Wigan’s history and the climate emergency will officially open next month.

Called Amphitheatre for a Tree, it is rooted in symbolism, nature and community and will feature layered seating that surrounds a rowan tree which will amplify breath-taking views across the town.

The garden is a collaboration between Wigan-based multi-award winning garden designer Michael John McGarr and artists Al, and Al and received funding from both Wigan Council and Arts Council England and looks to enhance the significance of the conservation area and Haigh’s magnificent horticultural past

The centre-piece of the garden is the Handkerchief Tree

When the plans were unveiled in 2023, Mr McGarr, a trained ecologist and landscape designer with over 20 years of experience said: "As someone who grew up in Wigan, it's an absolute privilege to be able to contribute to the next phase of Haigh Hall's journey through the creation of the Amphitheatre for a Tree garden.

"The garden will become a social point for people to meet in and will demonstrate how gardens can alleviate the effects of a changing climate and benefit carbon neutrality targets, which against the backdrop of a climate emergency is incredibly important."

The official opening of Amphitheatre For A Tree takes place on Sunday May 18, with poems, speeches and a performance by Wigan Community Choir kicking off a full day of family-friendly activities from 11am.

From 11.30am there'll be entertainment from Legends of Lancashire Folk along with giant lawn games and walkabout entertainment. You can also visit the craft area and help create a special commemorative artwork to mark the opening.

The painting which inspired Amphitheatre for a tree

Haig Woodland Park will also be hosting its monthly Artisan Market from 10am as well as the launch of its Picnic Brass season, with two performances from the Old Hall Brass Band from 1pm.

This new outdoor space, is the first of the many exciting projects to be opened at Haigh and is inspired by the 18th century painting of Sir Roger and Lady Bradshaigh at Haigh Hall was the inspiration for the garden which illustrated formal gardens and beautiful landscaped stepped lawns.

The focal point of the garden is a Crown sculpture protecting the handkerchief tree which was donated by Wigan Rotary Club.

The garden forms part of the continuing £39m restoration and transformation of Haigh Hall.