As well as getting active, women can meet other mums and receive support from a specialist post-natal instructor, who is also mental health first aid-trained.

Claire Gregory said: “Mums have been significantly affected during lockdown, both their mental health and the isolation has led to a reduction in self-reported physical activity. We understand the pressures new parents are facing in terms of finances, given the huge increases to utilities and fuel, and therefore we wanted to provide free access to parents so that they are able to access up-to-date information and safe exercise to support them through the post-natal period.”