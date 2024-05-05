Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Caeryn Collins, who lives in Appley Bridge, is in remission from breast cancer following treatment as part of a clinical trial funded by Cancer Research UK.

She was the third member of her family to be diagnosed with the disease when she found a lump in August 2022. Her sister Alison was successfully treated in 2013 and her mum Irene died from secondary breast cancer in 2021, aged 78.

Caeryn Collins

Caeryn, a 52-year-old life and business coach, is taking part in Race for Life with friends from Appley Bridge Ladies Running Group.

They completed the course last year while she was receiving treatment and the mum-of-three went along to cheer them on, but ended up finishing the route herself.

Race for Life will see more than 450 people – men, women and children – walk or run 3km or 5km at Haigh Woodland Park on Wednesday evening.

Money raised enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives.

Entries are still open for anyone wishing to take part. Registration costs £15.99 for adults and £11 for children for the 5k and £14.99 for adults and £10 for children in the 3k.

Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for the North West Jemma Humphreys said: “We are incredibly excited for Race for Life Wigan. It’s always a special event and this year there will be a few new surprises for participants.

“Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to our supporters who fundraise. We expect the atmosphere at Race for Life Wigan to be hugely moving – full of emotion, courage, tears, and laughter as people celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.

“There is still time to enter, so sign up today. Funds raised – whether it’s £10 or £100 – will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping save more lives.”