New training course to help Wigan driving instructors train safer and smarter drivers

The Safer Roads Greater Manchester Partnership (SRGM) is supporting the Engage Driving scheme as part of ongoing efforts to reduce the number of people being killed or seriously injured on local roads.

Engage, which is already supported by road safety groups in Cheshire and Merseyside, provides approved driving instructors (ADIs) across the city-region with an array of exclusive learning resources designed to enhance their own knowledge as well as improving the quality of the lessons they provide.

Training modules look to fill the knowledge gaps that traditional driving lessons often miss, which are often contributory factors in collisions involving young drivers around issues of driver safety, such as fatigue, peer pressure, basic car maintenance, drink and drug driving, speeding and distractions.

The course is designed to help learners become safer and smarter drivers.

Instructors who sign up will also appear on an online instructor database which allows new drivers to easily identify an Engage-accredited ADI.

Members will also be able to advertise themselves as working in partnership with SRGM and Transport for Greater Manchester with some existing Engage ADIs seeing their standards check improving by being a part of the scheme.

By paying an annual membership fee of £25, Engage ADIs will also have access to: An online members-only area with exclusive access to video lessons and other in-lesson learning materials, invitations to Engage instructor meetings and the change to network and access support from the Engage community and priority bookings to all engage events.

Peter Boulton, Head of Highways at Transport for Greater Manchester, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Engage, and together our goal is to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on the roads by training smarter drivers.

“This is a brilliant opportunity for drivers to improve their own knowledge and understanding of road safety factors which can affect their driving ability and how to overcome these issues as they learn.”

“I would urge any ADI in Greater Manchester to find out more about Engage and join us in our journey to make our roads safer.”