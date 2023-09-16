New ultrasound suite at Wigan healthcare centre officially opened thanks to charity campaign

Watch more videos on Shots!

Following four years of Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospital’s NHS Foundation Trust’s (WWL) In Pink campaign, which encouraged donations towards the new equipment and diagnostic area, a special event was held at the Thomas Linacre Centre, Wigan with the town’s Mayor and gathered guests of key contributors in attendance.

The grand total raised by the campaign of almost £44k has contributed to a new ultrasound suite, which will enable the trust’s breast consultants to diagnose patients more effectively and efficiently and will make a positive impact on reducing the waiting list for patients waiting for an ultrasound examination.

A celebration was held for the opening of a new suite with new ultrasound equipment, made possible by fund-raising, The Boot Out Breast Cancer and In Pink, ultrasound suite at the Breast Screening Unit at the Thomas Linacre Centre

It will also mean that WWL can take part in new and innovative research trials and futureproof the service to be able to bring in new technology, such as artificial intelligence.

Director of South Lancashire Breast Screening Service and consultant radiologist at WWL Dr Amruta Talwalkar said: “The South Lancashire Breast Screening Service and the breast team are very grateful and would like to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has so generously contributed to the ‘In Pink’ campaign.

“This extra ultrasound machine will make a significant positive impact for women awaiting a potential cancer diagnosis and for our consultants and practitioners in terms of efficiency.

“Newer technology will help us to deliver an accurate diagnosis for patients during what is a very difficult time, so it is an extremely welcome addition.

Members of the clinical team demonstrate the new equipment.

“In some areas of Lancashire, three in 10 women currently do not attend their breast screening appointments.

"If breast cancer is diagnosed at the earliest stage of its development, it is estimated that after five years 99 out of 100 women diagnosed will still be alive, so being screened regularly and detecting changes early is very important.”

One key contributor to the fundraising campaign has been the Boot Out Breast Cancer fund, set up in 2010 by Debbie Dowie following her own breast cancer diagnosis in 2009.

Speaking at the event, Debbie, whose campaign donated £58,900 for the ultrasound scanner within the suite, said: “I decided to turn my experience with breast cancer into a positive one and it has been so lovely to meet so many other fundraisers here this evening.

"It is our honour and pleasure to be able to support this campaign and the service who do a remarkable job.”

WWL chief executive Silas Nicholls commended the fundraising efforts of every single contributor to the campaign, adding: “The people of Wigan really do know how to make a difference to our community, raising funds in so many ways – skydiving, concerts, dinner dances.

"Anything we can do to help catch cancer in its early stages means we have the opportunity to save lives and from everyone at the Trust, I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported the In Pink campaign.”