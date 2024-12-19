New Wigan car park will provide shopping boost

By Sian Jones
Published 19th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST

A temporary new car park has opened in Wigan town centre, making it even easier to visit Wigan Market and support local businesses.

Space for 33 cars including three dedicated disabled spaces are available adjacent to Wigan Market.

The Mesnes Street site will be included in the council’s free parking schemes.

The construction phase of the town centre’s multi-million pound regeneration project at the former site of the Galleries is underway.

The car park will be adjacent to Wigan market
Coun David Molyneux, Leader of Wigan Council, said: “This new car park will be open while the redevelopment works are ongoing at the new market hall, making it easier and quicker for people to pop in and support local businesses and Wigan Market in its existing location.

“Wigan Market will continue to be open throughout the redevelopment in its current location until the new market hall, which is part of the first phase of the construction, is open.”

The new car park will be included in the town centre’s two free parking schemes.

The festive season offer includes each weekday after 3pm, until January.

Meanwhile, the current free weekend parking scheme – in place until March – will also include this new site.

Principal contractor Galliford Try has started construction work on the former Galleries site, including the new 90k sq ft new market hall.

And earlier this year, Hampton by Hilton were announced as one of the first occupiers of the wider development, signing up to establish a 144-bed hotel.

During the construction phase, job, apprenticeship and training opportunities will be provided for young people, in partnership with Wigan Youth Zone and Wigan and Leigh College.

Full details of the free parking schemes in Wigan and Leigh town centres can be found at wigan.gov.uk/carparking

